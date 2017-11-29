Another 94 probed over quake funds (2)

Rieti
29/11/2017
Rieti, November 29 - Prosecutors in the central city of Rieti are investigating 94 people for falsehood and fraud for allegedly using a fund for the areas hit by last year's earthquakes without being eligible for the money, sources said Wednesday. The suspects are residents in the villages of Leonessa, Cittareale and Accumoli. A previous investigation regarding Amatrice saw 110 people probed.
