Turin

F1: Alfa will write new chapter in legend - Marchionne (3)

Marque has written history of F1 says FCA chief

Turin, November 29 - Alfa Romeo will write a new chapter in its sporting "legend" on its return to Formula One after 30 years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO and Ferrari chief Sergio Marchionne said Wednesday. "Alfa Romeo is determined to write a new chapter in its unique and legendary sporting legend," said Marchionne, whose FCA controls Alfa. "The deal with Sauber F1 Team is a significant step in the reconstruction of the Alfa Romeo brand which, by returning to F1 after an absence of more than 30 years, restores to the championship one of the marques that have written the history of this sport, joining the other important car firms in F1". Marchionne said "the brand will be able to benefit from the technical and strategic exchange with a partner of indisputable experience like Sauber F1 Team and the engineers and technicians of Alfa Romeo, who have already proved their ability in designing the new Giulia and Stelvio models, will be able to further broaden their experience bringing to Sauber f1 Team technical competence that is absolutely cutting-edge." He said "at the same time, all Alfa Romeo fans will be able to root again for a car constructor which is determined to write a new chapter in its unique and legendary sporting history".

