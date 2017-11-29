Milan

'Passion and ethics' to fight fake news - Contu

Easy solutions to complex issues on social media

'Passion and ethics' to fight fake news - Contu

Milan, November 29 - Passion, responsibility and ethics are the only ways to fight fake news, a Milan gathering on Social Media Marketing Day with ANSA editor-in-chief Luigi Contu heard Wednesday. "Fake news has always existed, but social media has made it pervasive" said Contu. "It's one thing to write an incorrect piece of news and something else to spread deliberately incorrect information. "Civilisation is born from doubt. But a certain use of social media risks easing doubt, supplying easy solutions to complex problems" One example is news about delicate and specialist topics such as health, science and technology, the forum heard. Ever since news was written directly for the public and not for specialists and experts, Contu said, ANSA adopted protocols shared with scientific institutions like the Higher Health Institute (ISS), the Accademia dei Lincei, and the health ministry to supplement the pure news item with the views of important experts who could help readers fully grasp the issues in the article.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

Luigi Genovese si avvale della facoltà di non rispondere

di Rosario Pasciuto

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

Addio ad Alessandro Leogrande. Raccontò gli ultimi e i Sud del mondo

di Anna Mallamo

Messina, migranti "barricati" nel centro accoglienza

Messina, migranti "barricati"
nel centro accoglienza

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Luigi Genovese "parla" con un comunicato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33