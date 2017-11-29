Mother, son killed in ambush (2)

Naples, November 29 A mother and son were killed in an ambush at Casalnuovo near Naples Tuesday night - but only the son was the intended target, police said Wednesday. Clemente Palumbo, 34, was hit by four bullets to the face and chest while his mother Immacolata De Rosa, 55, was killed instantly by a single bullet, possibly a ricochet. The woman was unlucky to be in the car with her son when the killers struck, police said. Palumbo was a small builder with no known links to the drug world, police said. Police said they were trying to establish if the ambush was a vendetta, possibly ordered by the Naples Camorra mafia, or was linked to personal issues.