Budget gives 50 mn to hiring 'precarious' researchers (2)

Rome, November 29 - Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia and Education Minister Valeria Fedeli expressed "satisfaction" on Wednesday after the approval of a Democratic Party (PD) amendment to the budget bill allocating 50 million euros a year to hire researchers. The measure allocates 10 million in 2018 and 50 million from 2019 onwards for hiring researchers and technology personnel on permanent contracts and transforming temporary contracts into open-ended ones. The ministers said would help research bodies "overcome" the use of posts with little job security.