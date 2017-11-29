Rome

Budget bill clears Senate committee, goes to floor (4)

50 million for researcher hires, funding for bank crisis victims

Rome, November 27 - The government's 2018 budget bill was approved by the Senate's budget committee early on Wednesday after a marathon session lasting over seven hours overnight. The bill now moves to the floor of the Upper House. The government is expected to put an bundle of amendments to a confidence vote. The committee had approved the creation of a fund allocating 50 million euros over two years to savers who suffered "unjust damage" in relation to the recent turmoil to hit several Italian banks. The fund is for people who held bonds in four banks that were wound up and two Veneto lenders that were put into administration. Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia and Education Minister Valeria Fedeli, meanwhile, expressed "satisfaction" on Wednesday after the approval of a Democratic Party (PD) amendment to the budget bill to hire researchers. The measure allocates 10 million in 2018 and 50 million from 2019 onwards for hiring researchers and technology personnel on permanent contracts and transforming temporary contracts into open-ended ones. The ministers said would help research bodies "overcome" the use of posts with little job security.

