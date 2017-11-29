Milan

Three arrested over bomb attack on Ecuadorian worker

Suspects charged with extortion, usury and private violence

Milan, November 29 - Carabinieri police arrested three people on Tuesday on suspicion of extortion, usury and private violence exacerbated by mafia methods following an investigation into a bomb attack against a 46-year-old Ecuadorian worker in Pioltello in October. Investigators say in August 2016 the suspects granted a 3,000 euro loan with interest of 400 euros a month to another Ecuadorian also living in the Lombard town, aged 32. The victim was allegedly subjected to repeated threats and beatings in order to hand over the money. On November 6 Roberto Manno was arrested on in connection with the bombing outside the worker's home on October 10.

