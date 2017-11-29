Let's speak with one voice for peace-pope to Buddhists (2)

Vatican City, November 29 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholics and Buddhists should speak with a single voice for peace as he addressed the Supreme Sangha Council of Buddhist Monks in Yangon during his visit to Myanmar. "Our meeting is an important occasion to renew and strengthen the bonds of friendship and respect between Buddhists and Catholics," the pope said. "It is also an opportunity for us to affirm a commitment to peace, respect for human dignity and justice for every man and woman. "Not only in Myanmar, but also throughout the world, people need this common witness by religious leaders. "For when we speak with one voice in affirming the timeless values of justice, peace and the fundamental dignity of each human person, we offer a word of hope. We help Buddhists, Catholics and all people to strive for greater harmony in their communities".