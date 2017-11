Gentiloni, Alfano blast North Korea missile test

Rome, November 29 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Wednesday condemned the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea. "My firmest condemnation of the new ballistic missile launch by North Korea," Gentiloni said via Twitter. "Italy is committed to increasing international pressure on an irresponsible regime". "It is the umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, a serious threat to regional stability, as well as to international peace and security," Alfano said.