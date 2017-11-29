Priest goes missing in Bangladesh before pope's visit

Dacca, November 29 - A Catholic priest has gone missing in Bonpara in the northern district of Natore on the eve of the pope's visit to Bangladesh, the Daily Star reported Tuesday. Father Walter William Rosario, reportedly went missing on Monday afternoon after leaving his residence to visit a nearby church. Co-father Subrata Purification and Rosario's relatives looked for him everywhere before raising the alarm. Sunil Gomez, a Christian trader, was murdered in the same area on June 5. Pope Francis is due to visit Bangladesh on Wednesday as part of his South Asia trip.