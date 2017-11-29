Eni gets OK for Alaska exploration from Trump admin (2)

Washington
29/11/2017
Washington, November 29 - Italian energy giant Eni has been given the green light from United States President Donald Trump's administration for oil exploration in federal waters in the Beaufort Sea, off Alaska, US media reported. This makes Eni the first company authorized to search for oil in Alaskan waters since 2015. The authorization is part of the Trump administration's policy of boosting fossil fuel production, despite warnings about the impact of this from environmentalists.
