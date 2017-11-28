Italy to strengthen role between EU and Africa, PM in Ghana

Rome
28/11/2017
Rome, November 28 - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday spoke about Italy's role in UN peacekeeping missions in Africa. He was speaking in Accra, Ghana, at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center. "Ghana and other African countries can rest assured that Italy is on their side," he said. "Italy is strengthening its presence in Africa. History and geography tell us that Italy, as the country in the center of the Mediterranean, has a duty to strengthen its relations" with the continent, from the economic sector to the political one, he said. Italy has over the years taken part in 22 peacekeeping operations in the world, Gentiloni said, adding that "Italy aims to build up its role" as a bridge between Europe and Africa, "fostering an exchange of know-how and investment".
