Italian MP writes book of fables celebrating diversity

Rome, November 28 - The Italian MP Ileana Argentin has written a book of fables that aims to teach children about diversity. Entitled 'Fiabe Diverse' ('Different Fables'), the book tries to "teach today's little men and little women to welcome everyone: males, females, the disabled, the blind and those of other colors and other economic classes", Argentin said. She added that she is convinced that "tomorrow could be better, maybe", but only if an awareness of the importance of diversity will be part of future adults' behavior. "I have always lived in a situation of diversity compared with most of the people surrounding me," the disabled lawmaker said. "They have mobility while I live immobile but happy to be part of this world." "I do not want everyone to be the same. I think that being different from each other is in the nature of things and it enriches society," she added. "My disability has not stopped me from enjoying my existence and I will never stop thanking my parents for having given me life, even though it is spent in a wheelchair." During the presentation of the book, which will be held on December 1 at 11:30 in the Sala Stampa of the Chamber of deputies, well-known actors and singers will be reading parts of the fables. They "will enable me to show that being beautiful, thin, rich, young and powerful are not necessary conditions to live happily. What is necessary, instead, is the modest but firm conviction that there really is room for everyone."

