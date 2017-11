M5S says will back PD push on living wills (3)

Rome, November 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday said it would back the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD)'s bid to pass a bill introducing living wills. But the anti-migrant, anti-euro League reiterated its opposition to the bill with leader Matteo Salvini saying "rather than guaranteeing a good death, we should guarantee a good life". PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said recently the time had come to pass the legislation, which has stalled amid conservative opposition in parliament, saying that Pope Francis was ahead of many of Italy's politicians on a range of end-of-life issues. On Tuesday Deputy M5S House Whip Matteo Mantero said "after a long impasse in the Senate, the PD seems to have freed itself on living wills. "Now we will bring into the Senate this law and approve it, without shoddy compromises or changes that debase its value," Mantero said. "The M5S has been there since the very first minute and already in the House, voting in favour of the law, supported the approval of a measure that Italian citizens have been waiting for for too long: a civilised law that can guarantee a right that has been denied up to day". Ex-premier and PD leader Matteo Renzi said Friday "I believe that on end-of-life issues the numbers in parliament are there and the majority of the Catholic world is agreed". He said he "agreed in the abstract" with the idea of attaching a confidence motion to a pending bill on living wills. Pope Francis's recent statement reiterating Church teaching against overzealous end-of-life treatment has refocused attention on the living wills bill. But Maurizo Lupi of the junior government partner Popular ARea (AP) reiterated AP's opposition to the living-wills bill, saying they would not accept a vote of confidence for it. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated or put on life-support machines.