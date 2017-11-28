Boldrini says will make choice after budget (4)

Rome, November 28 - The Lower House said Tuesday Speaker Laura Boldrini will "make her choices regarding the upcoming general election" only after the 2018 budget is passed at the end of the year. Boldrini has been linked with a nascent party to the left of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), whose leader is expected to be Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso. The party is set to be made up of PD splinter MDP, Italian Left (SI) and also possibly former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field (CP), as well as smaller parties. Grasso, after being linked to the new party, has also said he cannot yet tip his hand. Grasso later Tuesday met with MDP leader Roberto Speranza, SI leader Nicola Fraoianni and Possibile leader Pippo Civati, but not Pisapia. No decision was taken on the symbol of the new party. Former premier and ex-PD bigwig Massimo D'Alema said that the name of the party that will be born on Sunday "will not contain the word 'left."