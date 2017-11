Taxi driver ear bitten off in fight (3)

Milan, November 28 - A 29-year-old Italian man bit off the ear of a 48-year-old Italian taxi driver after a road-rage fight near Milan's central train station Tuesday. The 29-year-old verbally attacked the taxi driver because he wanted to park in his slot, and a physical fight ensued in which the man also broke the taxi driver's nose. The taxi driver's assailant was later arrested. The ear was sewn back on at Niguarda Hospital. The man who bit the ear off will be tried tomorrow morning in a fast-track trial. The charges against the man are grievous bodily harm aggravated by futile motives.