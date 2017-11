Black Mr Friuli targeted by race slurs

Trieste, November 28 - The black newly crowned Mr Friuli-Venezia Giulia has been subjected to racial slurs on social media because of the colour of his skin, his agent told local media Tuesday. Alioune Diouf, 18, a 1.98m-tall basketball player originally from Senegal who has been living in Udine for five years, was said to be "very upset" by the hate posts. "I'm really happy here, but then things like this happen to spoil it," he told Il Messaggero Veneto.