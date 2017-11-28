3 cops hurt as car runs checkpoint (3)

Genoa, November 28 - Three Carabinieri, two men and one woman, were hurt after a car ran a checkpoint in Genoa Tuesday. The cops fired some shots, sources said. The two men in the car escaped on foot. The incident occurred on the Genoa-Pegli exit from the A10 motorway, near Genoa's sports centre. The three Carabinieri were taken to Voltri hospital. They were not said to be in a serious condition. The two fugitives were at the wheel of a Toyota Yaris that turned out to have been stolen. Tha Yaris was being pursued by Carabinieri and when it reached the motorway exit, it pretended to slow down but then accelerated and hit one police car, hurting the two men. The woman officer was hurt as it rebounded. The fugitives fled after their car was fired on.