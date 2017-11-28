Arrests in Ostia as arms, drugs found amid fears of clan war

Rome, November 28 Extraordinary checks and searches were conducted by State, Carabinieri and finance police in Ostia on Tuesday amid fears that a clan war may be developing in the Rome seaside district, sources said. The operations were designed to find arms and drugs, sources said. Several arrests were made after arms and drugs were found after the apartment block in which clan member Robert Spada lived before his recent arrest for attacking a RAI State TV reporter was raided. Tuesday's 'maxi-operation' employed 250 police, judicial source said. Police chief Franco Gabrielli reiterated his view that the army was not needed in what was essentially a police problem "Everyone must do their own job," he said. Police said Monday an easy truce between various clans had been broken by a recent spate of attacks. The Rome anti-mafia prosecutor's office on Monday opened a probe into the two latest acts of intimidation against Ostia's Spada criminal clan at the weekend. On Saturday shots were fired at the door of Silvano Spada, cousin of Roberto, being held for attacking a RAI journalist and breaking his nose with a headbutt; and on Sunday the door of Silvano's brother's house was kicked and punched. Investigators are also probing the kneecapping of two people including a reputed Spada associate last week. Investigative sources said a peace pact between clans may have been broken and "what we are now seeing is a battle for control of rackets" in the Roman seaside municipality. The Spadas and their rivals are vying for control of drug trafficking, loansharking, gambling, and social housing scams, police said. The other dominant clan in Ostia are the Fascianis, once allies of the Spadas, who are an ethnically Sinti family. Police held a summit in Ostia Monday. It was decided to bring more police into the crime-ridden municipality.