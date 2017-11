Taxi driver ear bitten off in fight

Milan, November 28 - A 29-year-old Italian man bit off the ear of a 48-year-old Italian taxi driver after a road-rage fight near Milan's central train station Tuesday. The 29-year-old verbally attacked the taxi driver because he wanted to park in his slot, and a physical fight ensued in which the man also broke the taxi driver's nose. Police said no one had yet been charged. It was up to the pair to decide whether to press charges, police said.