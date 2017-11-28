Padua

Riina's son parole revoked (3)

Ordered into work 'colony' for a year

Riina's son parole revoked (3)

Padua, November 28 - A Padua detention review court on Tuesday revoked the parole of Giuseppe Salvatore Riina, son of late Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina, and sentenced him to a year in a work 'colony' for contacts with drug pushers that breached the terms of his parole. Prosecutors had asked for a term of three years for Riina junior, one of the Mafia boss's four children. Totò Riina, the bloody Corleone-born boss who launched an all-out war on the Italian State in the early 1990s, died earlier this month aged 87. Riina was buried last Wednesday in the cemetery of Corleone, near Palermo. The mobster died the previous Friday, a day after he turned 87, in a section for inmates of Parma hospital. The Italian church had ruled out a public funeral for Riina, pointing out that the pope has excommunicated mafiosi. It was late pope John Paul II who first issued the anathema against unrepentant mafiosi receiving the sacraments 24 years ago. A private prayer session was held in the cemetery, where some of Riina's Corleonesi allies like Bernardo Provenzano, as well as several of his victims, are buried. Riina was still considered head of Cosa Nostra despite spending 24 years under the 41 bis tough jail regime. He had been in a coma since the second of two recent operations and had been badly ill for a long time. Nicknamed The Beast for his ferocity, he was serving life for a slew of crimes including the assassinations of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino 25 years ago. Other infamous assassinations were those of Carabinieri General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, who had recently been appointed prefect of Palermo, in 1982; and of Sicilian Governor Piersanti Mattarella, the brother of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in 1980.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

De Luca senza più limiti «Io vittima di persecuzioni»

De Luca senza più limiti
«Io vittima di persecuzioni»

di Lucio D'Amico

Si contendono una ragazzina, con una testata gli rompe i denti

Si contendono una ragazzina, con una testata gli rompe i denti

di Francesca Onda

Camper a fuoco di notte in Sila, si ustiona per salvare la famiglia

Camper a fuoco di notte in Sila, si ustiona per salvare la famiglia

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente stradale, morto un 29enne ferita una ragazza

Incidente stradale, morto un 29enne ferita una ragazza

di Stefania Marasco

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

Sangue sulle strade delle Serre, muore uno studente di Locri

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33