Riina's son parole revoked (3)

Padua, November 28 - A Padua detention review court on Tuesday revoked the parole of Giuseppe Salvatore Riina, son of late Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina, and sentenced him to a year in a work 'colony' for contacts with drug pushers that breached the terms of his parole. Prosecutors had asked for a term of three years for Riina junior, one of the Mafia boss's four children. Totò Riina, the bloody Corleone-born boss who launched an all-out war on the Italian State in the early 1990s, died earlier this month aged 87. Riina was buried last Wednesday in the cemetery of Corleone, near Palermo. The mobster died the previous Friday, a day after he turned 87, in a section for inmates of Parma hospital. The Italian church had ruled out a public funeral for Riina, pointing out that the pope has excommunicated mafiosi. It was late pope John Paul II who first issued the anathema against unrepentant mafiosi receiving the sacraments 24 years ago. A private prayer session was held in the cemetery, where some of Riina's Corleonesi allies like Bernardo Provenzano, as well as several of his victims, are buried. Riina was still considered head of Cosa Nostra despite spending 24 years under the 41 bis tough jail regime. He had been in a coma since the second of two recent operations and had been badly ill for a long time. Nicknamed The Beast for his ferocity, he was serving life for a slew of crimes including the assassinations of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino 25 years ago. Other infamous assassinations were those of Carabinieri General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, who had recently been appointed prefect of Palermo, in 1982; and of Sicilian Governor Piersanti Mattarella, the brother of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in 1980.