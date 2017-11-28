6 police arrested for corruption (3)

Milan, November 28 - Six immigrant office police officers were arrested for suspected corruption in Milan on Tuesday. They are suspected of issuing stay permits in exchange for cash fees ranging from hundreds to thousands of euros, judicial sources said. Four officers were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to illicitly issue stay permits as well as fraud and illegal access to computer systems. Two were placed under house arrest because they were judged not to have committed conspiracy. An 18th-century villa owned by the wife of one of the suspects was seized in the probe. As well as the six arrested, another officer has been suspended from duty for a year. The probe started in 2013 when another officer was arrested, and ended in 2016, when the officers were suspended from duty.