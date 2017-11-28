Uphold 30-yr murder term for Loris's mum - prosecutors (2)

Catania

Catania, November 28 - A prosecutor on Tuesday requested that a Catania appeals court uphold a 30-year jail term for Veronica Panarello for murdering her eight-year-old son, Loris Stival, in 2014. In October 2016 she was found guilty of strangling the boy with a plastic strip at their home at Santa Croce Camerina and throwing his body in a ditch. Panarello has said she is innocent and that her father-in-law was the real killer, with the motive being that the boy had seen them having sex, although her story changed. In an explanation of the first-instance ruling, a Ragusa judge called Panarello's behavior "unscrupulous and without hesitation". "The false alibis provided, the various versions of the facts, the multiple contradictions, the attempts to accuse other people, the unscrupulous and slanderous trial behavior, repeated in a frigid way without hesitation before the judge, represent proof of the improbability of dissociative retrograde amnesia," the judge wrote.

