Officials joked about Rigopiano hour before avalanche (2)

Pescara, November 28 - A recording of a conversation between officials shows they joked about the situation at Abruzzo's Hotel Rigopiano, an hour before an avalanche that killed 29 people in January. The transcription of the recording of the conversation between Carmine Ricca, an employee of highway company ANAS, and provincial transport chief Paolo D'Incecco, is among the documentation collected as evidence for a criminal probe into the disaster. "We don't have to reach Rigopiano, do we?" Ricca said when talking about a request from the hotel near Farindola for roads to be cleared so guests could leave the complex. "If we have to liberate the spa, we might as well have a swim too". D'Incecco laughed at the comment, according to the transcript.