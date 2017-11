Respect all ethnicities - pope in Myanmar (2)

Nay Pyi Taw, November 28 - Pope Francis on Tuesday called for all ethnicities to be respected during his visit to Myanmar. "The future of Myanmar must be peace, a peace based on the respect of the dignity and rights of each member of society, of the respect of every ethnic group and its identity, of the respect for the rule of law and of a democratic order that enables each individual and group, none excluded, to offer their legitimate contribution to the common good".