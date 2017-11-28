Fertility rate 1.34 births per woman in 2016 - ISTAT

Rome

Rome, November 28 - The fertility rate in Italy is continuing to drop with 1.34 births per woman registered in 2016, ISTAT said in its annual fertility report published on Tuesday. The fertility rate also dropped among foreign women, ISTAT reported. "A drop in the fertility rate recorded since 2010 has been confirmed in 2016", the report said. "The average number of children per woman dropped to 1.34 (from 1.46 in 2010)", it noted. "Italian women have on average 1.26 children (from 1.34 in 2010) while resident foreign citizens have 1.97 (from 2.34 in 2010". Population ageing was responsible for almost three-fourths of declining births between 2008 and 2016 while the remaining portion was due to the lowering propensity to have children. The drop in the average number of firstborns per woman between 2010 and 2016 was responsible for 57% of the overall drop in fertility rate among Italian women and 70% among foreign women, according to the report.

