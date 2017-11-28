Respect human rights, all ethnicities - pope in Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw, November 28 - Pope Francis said peace can only be achieved via respect of human rights on the second day of his visit to Myanmar. "The arduous process of building peace and national reconciliation can only progress through the commitment to justice and the respect of human rights," Francis said in a meeting with the diplomatic corps and authorities in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw. On Tuesday the Catholic leader also met Myanmar democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who has come under fire over her response to the persecution of the Rohingya people in Rakhine State. "The future of Myanmar must be peace, a peace based on the respect of the dignity and rights of each member of society, of the respect of every ethnic group and its identity, of the respect for the rule of law and of a democratic order that enables each individual and group, none excluded, to offer their legitimate contribution to the common good," he said.