12,000 fewer births in 2016 - ISTAT

Rome, November 28 - Italy registered 473,438 births in 2016, over 12,000 fewer babies than the previous year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said in its annual fertility and natality report published on Tuesday. Overall, the number of births declined by more than 100,000 newborns over eight years - from 2008 until 2016 - ISTAT said. The fertility decline was more significant among couples in which both parents were Italian, according to the report. "Births from this type of couple dropped to 373,075 in 2016", more than 107,000 less in this period, Istat experts said. "This fundamentally occurs for two factors: Italian women of reproductive age are increasingly fewer and show a declining propensity to have children". Declining birth rates were more significant during the economic crisis and mostly concerned firstborns, down from 922,000 registered in 2008 to 227,412 in 2016 - a 20% decline compared to a 16% drop for subsequent children. The decline since 2008 was also partly due to the concurring drop in marriages with an historic minimum recorded in 2014 of 189,765 weddings celebrated that year, 57,000 less than in 2008, Istat said.