Next Italian govt must continue reforms - OECD (2)

Rome, November 28 - The OECD said in its economic outlook on Tuesday that the Italian government that takes over after elections next year should continue the structural economic reforms adopted by governments in Rome in recent years. "Structural reforms must continue if Italy is to enhance social cohesion and strengthen potential growth," it said. "The approval of the competition law and the progress through parliament of the enabling law reforming the insolvency system go in the right direction. "The turnover due to retirement of a large share of civil servants in the near future is an opportunity to restructure the public administration. "Efforts must continue to open up local public services to competition. "Fully implementing the new job search and training policies, as envisaged by the Jobs Act, and linking them to unemployment benefits will help the unemployed and discouraged job seekers... "Slowing down the pace of structural reforms and fiscal slippage after the planned elections in early 2018 would lower confidence and derail a durable recovery".