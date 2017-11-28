M5S denies fake news link, says network transparent (2)

Rome, November 28 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) hit back on Tuesday at reports that it and the right-wing, anti-migrant League were benefiting from fake news propaganda. "The M5S network is enormous. It has over 10 million likes, reaches millions of Italians every day in the utmost transparency and is made up of people who are easily traced down and (whose names are) public," the M5S said on the blog of founder Beppe Grillo. "The newspapers and TV news shows have been talking about two little Facebook pages for days, on the input of the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD, that are not traceable to official 5-Star MoVement communication and are managed by someone who is such a big Grillo supporter that he has also managed League sites for money".