Mobsters, entrepreneurs targeted in trash-linked op (2)

Catania, November 28 - Catania's DIA anti-mafia unit on Tuesday executed arrest warrants for entrepreneurs, administrative officials and alleged high-ranking members of the Cappello and Laudani Mafia clans, sources said. The operation is linked to the alleged illegal management of refuse collection in the Sicilian towns of Trecastagni, Misterbianco and Aci Catena. Businesses with a combined value of 30 million euros were also being seized as part of the operation.