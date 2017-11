Vegas 'willing to do something worthwhile' (2)

Milan, November 28 - Giuseppe Vegas, the head of stock-market regulator CONSOB whose term in charge is expiring next month, said Tuesday that he was willing to do something worthwhile, when asked about speculation he could be the new head of the Serie A soccer league. "If it is to do something good, one is always available," Vegas said. "(Soccer) is a fundamental asset for the country". He added that he learned of the links to the Serie A league from the newspapers.