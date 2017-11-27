Tempio Pausania

3 probed for barista suicide over porn video (4)

Instigation to suicide among possible charges

3 probed for barista suicide over porn video (4)

Tempio Pausania, November 27 - Three people have been placed under investigation over a 22-year-old Sardinian barista who killed herself in a friend's house on November 4-5 over a porn video. The three are among her circle of friends, police said. The incident, which allegedly involves threats and intimidation, has led to possible charges of instigation to suicide, attempted extortion and aggravated defamation, police said. The woman was from Porto Torres and committed suicide in a friend's house at La Maddalena. The three have had their property and homes searched, police said. Police are trying to establish what role they each allegedly played in the case. Police said there had been a breakthrough in the case after they followed the traces left by the video on the Internet. They eventually traced the film back to a PC owned by one of the three.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

De Luca senza più limiti «Io vittima di persecuzioni»

De Luca senza più limiti
«Io vittima di persecuzioni»

di Lucio D'Amico

Si contendono una ragazzina, con una testata gli rompe i denti

Si contendono una ragazzina, con una testata gli rompe i denti

di Francesca Onda

Niente Zucchero e Renato Zero per capodanno

Niente Zucchero e Renato Zero per capodanno

di Salvatore Summaria

Un progetto da Oscar dell’Architettura

Un progetto da Oscar dell’Architettura

di Lucio D'Amico

Camper a fuoco di notte in Sila, si ustiona per salvare la famiglia

Camper a fuoco di notte in Sila, si ustiona per salvare la famiglia

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33