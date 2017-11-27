3 probed for barista suicide over porn video (4)

Tempio Pausania
27/11/2017
Tempio Pausania, November 27 - Three people have been placed under investigation over a 22-year-old Sardinian barista who killed herself in a friend's house on November 4-5 over a porn video. The three are among her circle of friends, police said. The incident, which allegedly involves threats and intimidation, has led to possible charges of instigation to suicide, attempted extortion and aggravated defamation, police said. The woman was from Porto Torres and committed suicide in a friend's house at La Maddalena. The three have had their property and homes searched, police said. Police are trying to establish what role they each allegedly played in the case. Police said there had been a breakthrough in the case after they followed the traces left by the video on the Internet. They eventually traced the film back to a PC owned by one of the three.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
De Luca senza più limiti
«Io vittima di persecuzioni»
di Lucio D'Amico
Si contendono una ragazzina, con una testata gli rompe i denti
di Francesca Onda
Niente Zucchero e Renato Zero per capodanno
di Salvatore Summaria
Un progetto da Oscar dell’Architettura
di Lucio D'Amico
Camper a fuoco di notte in Sila, si ustiona per salvare la famiglia
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online