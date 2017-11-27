3 probed for barista suicide over porn video (4)

Tempio Pausania, November 27 - Three people have been placed under investigation over a 22-year-old Sardinian barista who killed herself in a friend's house on November 4-5 over a porn video. The three are among her circle of friends, police said. The incident, which allegedly involves threats and intimidation, has led to possible charges of instigation to suicide, attempted extortion and aggravated defamation, police said. The woman was from Porto Torres and committed suicide in a friend's house at La Maddalena. The three have had their property and homes searched, police said. Police are trying to establish what role they each allegedly played in the case. Police said there had been a breakthrough in the case after they followed the traces left by the video on the Internet. They eventually traced the film back to a PC owned by one of the three.