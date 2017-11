Culture min buys Richard Ginori Museum (3)

Rome, November 27 - The culture ministry on Monday bought a collection of one of Europe's first porcelain and ceramics industry, the Richard Ginori Museum at Sesto Fiorentino near Florence. The purchase was announced by Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who said "it is a pledge upheld, an exceptional collection saved, which is a fundamental part of Italian heritage". The museum cost 700,000 euros, a lower price than that estimated by the Florence land registry and the Florence court. "This is great news," tweeted Florence Mayor Dario Nardella of Franceschini's ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "Now we must try to relaunch the company," which was set up in 1735 and has been struggling in the last few years, Nardella said.