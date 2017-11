School prayer ban head 'will revoke order' (2)

Palermo, November 27 - The head teacher of a Palermo elementary school will revoke a ban on prayers and religious images including photos of Pope Francis, a local politician said Monday. Alessandro Pagano, of the League-We With Salvini party, said "I met the head and I gave him a statue of the Madonna, it was the least I could do considering the news. He said he will revise the ban along with parents. On Friday the principal, Nicolo' La Rocca, issued the circular at the Ragusa Moleti School banning school prayers and removed a statuette of the Madonna as well as photos of the pope. The ban prohibits teachers from leading children in prayers during break and even during religion classes. Politicians from left and right condemned the head's move. "It was dictated by a mistaken sense of secularism that denies our heritage and roots," said Democratic Party MP Edoardo Patriarca.