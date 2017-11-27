Ligresti gets 5 yrs for Premafin share-rigging (4)

Milan

Milan, November 27 - Financier Salvatore Ligresti got five years in jail for share-rigging in the Premafin case Monday. Former property broker Giancarlo de Filippo got four years and trustee Niccolò Lucchini three years (RPT three years). Ligresti, de Filippo and Lucchini were fined 100,000 euros, 80,000 euros and 60,0000 euros respectively. The judges also ordered the confiscation of Unipol SAI shares and 250,000 euros in compensation to be paid to bourse regulator CONSOB. The defendants were also ordered to compensate in cash 36 shareholders. The sentences fully met the requests of the public prosecutor. In October 2016 a Turin court sentenced the veteran financier and property mogul to six years and his daughter Jonella to five years eight months in prison for budget fraud and stock manipulation at the Fondiaria Sai (Fonsai) insurance group. Former Fonsai CEO Fausto Marchionni was sentenced to five years three months and company auditor Riccardo Ottaviani got two years six months.

