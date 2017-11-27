D'Amico shipping exercises 23.8 mn warrant

Genoa, November 27 - The d'Amico International Company, controlling shareholder in d'Amico International Shipping, world leader in the maritime transport of refined products, said Monday it will exercise 100% of the warrant in its possession for a total of 23,868,032.37 euros by December 27. The move follows a commitment by the controlling shareholder to underwrite all the new shares offered in d'Amico International Shipping's recent capital hike. Therefore, d'Amico international will "wholly and promptly" subscribe the new ordinary shares of d'Amico International shipping when they are traded on the Web, without a nominal value, having the same characteristics of the ordinary shares of the company in circulation at the date of issue, in a ratio of one ordinary share to every warrant exercised. The written statement explains that the company "has confirmed its positive forecast" for the medium-to-long-term development of the market for container ships for refined products. Also on Monday, d'Amico Tankers sold a medium nrange ship, the MT High Presence, for 14.12 million dollars. The ship, with a gross draught of 48.7 tonnes. was built in 2005 by Imabari Shipbuilding. The deal lets d'Amico Tankers generate, when the ship is delivered, a current-account effect equal to 7.2 million dollars.