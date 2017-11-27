G20 protester released (2)

Berlin

'He's happy' says Fabio Vettorel's mum

Berlin, November 27 - An Italian arrested at the G20 in Germany in July, Fabio Vettorel, was released from custody on Monday. On Friday his mother said he was relieved after the Cassation Court agreed on his release, setting two conditions. "Now the three levels of justice are agreed on the fact that Fabio should be released," said Jamila Baroni. "They decided that preventive detention was no longer justified. Good! It's a relief". Baroni said "I heard from him today, I told him about the decision, he was happy. It's the third time they've told him he's getting out, but luckily it's no longer subject to appeal". Baroni only voiced concern about the correction the court requested on parole. "I paid 10,000 euros a week ago, but now they must be in his name," she said. "I hope the consulate and embassy will give me a hand".

