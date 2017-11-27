Berlusconi moots Carabinieri general as possible candidate (3)

Rome, November 27 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi has mooted the idea of the former head of Italy's Carabinieri police force being a possible centre-right premier candidate for the general election set to be held early next year. The three-time premier is appealing against a ban on him running from office related to a tax fraud conviction at the European Court of Human Rights, but the ruling may not come before the election. Berlusconi said Sunday that General Leonardo Gallitelli, the head of the Carabinieri from 2009 to 2015, could be a possible runner as leader of the centre-right alliance. The media magnate also dismissed as "unrealistic" speculation he could form a grand-coalition government with the centre left, saying he was confident the centre right will win the election. League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that he has never spoken to Berlusconi about the idea of Gallitelli being the centre right's premier candidate. "I never heard this at a meeting," Salvini told Radio 24. Salvini also denied having reached a deal with FI and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party on the makeup of the government if the centre right wins the general election early next year. "When we met in Catania I said to him, 'Excuse me, Silvio, but don't keep saying this thing about the ministers because we have never spoken about it and it is the last thing the Italian people are interested in hearing about'," he said. 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the idea of the former Carabinieri chief being the centre right's premier candidate was already dead in the water. "The centre right have already started squabbling," Di Maio said at the end of a meeting with retailers' association Confcommercio in Milan. "They didn't even have time to name the premier candidate, General Gallitelli, before killing him politically"