Padoan 'good candidate' for Eurogroup - Moscovici (2)

Brussels, November 27 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan would be a "good candidate" to lead the Eurogroup. "He has all the qualities to be a good head of the Eurogroup, he is a man of experience, minister of an important country, an excellent economist", said Moscovici. He added: "it is a very fascinating election because it is totally open" a week from the vote. He said "I will watch it and then I will accept the result". Despite the clock ticking on Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's final meeting as president in December, there is no obvious candidate to succeed him.