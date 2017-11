Airbnb tax risks hurting users - antitrust (2)

Rome, November 27 - A 21% tax on Airbnb bookings in the 2018 budget is "potentially liable to alter the competition dynamics among various operators, with possible negative fallout on the end consumers of the short-term accommodation services," Italy's anti-trust authority said Monday. Writing to the parliamentary Speakers, the economy ministry and the inland revenue agency, the authority highlighted the possibility of hurting consumers. It did so while recognising that the aim of the levy was to fight tax evasion.