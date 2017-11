Tax breaks for bookshops in budget (2)

Rome, November 27 - A new amendment in the 2018 budget sets up a string of tax breaks for Italy's bookshops as well as cuts in rents. It aims to stem the widespread closure of bookshops in the Belpaese. There will be reductions in the IMU and TASI property taxes, the TARI local services tax. The discount is bigger, up to 20,000 euros, if the bookshop is independent. For stores that are part of chains, the discount is up to 10,000 euros. The spending limit is set at four million euros for 2018 and five million euros a year from 2019 on.