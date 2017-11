Di Maio starts electoral 'rally' (2)

Rome, November 27 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday started what he called a three-month "rally" he said would prepare the M5s to take power in elections early next year. "It won't be a simple tour, it will be a rally!," Di Maio said on the blog of M5S founder, comedian Beppe Grillo. "In motor racing a rally is a race that you don't do on a track, but on tarmac or stony public roads; you go forward at night too, with the bad weather, the fog or snow and there is no twisting road you can't travel on because every second is precious". Italy is to hold a general election some time between March and May next year. The M5S is currently Italy's top party. A new electoral law penalises it because it encourages parties to form coalitions, anathema to the anti-establishment party.