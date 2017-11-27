Pope has talks with Myanmar general

Rome, November 27 - Pope Francis had talks with a powerful Myanmar general shortly after arriving in the Asian country on Monday to start his 21st apostolic visit, a trip which will also take in Bangladesh. The pontiff was greeted by Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, the Apostolic Nuncio in Myanmar, and two groups of children in traditional costumes. He was also greeted by a minister representing President Htin Kyaw. At 18:00 local the pope met army chief General Min Aung Hlaing, one of the country's most powerful men even after the end of the military dictatorship in November 2015. The 15-minute meeting was described as a "courtesy visit" and featured an exchange of gifts. Papal spokesman Greg Burke said "they spoke about the great responsibility of the country's authorities in this time of transition". Among the most delicate issues facing the pope is hown to address the persecution of the Rohingya people, many of whom have fled to Bangladesh. The use of the word Rohingya to refer to the Islamic minority is hotly contested by the majority Buddhist population. Yangon Archbishop Cardinal Charles Maung Bo told TV2000 that he had warned the pope not to use the word. "I told him that both the government and the military but also people in general and especially the police do not like this term," he said. "Let's hope he doesn't use this term because it has a very political connotation. It is a contested term," said Cardinal Bo. Francis has previously launched several appeals for the Rohingya, calling them by that name.