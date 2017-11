Soccer: Higuain to miss Napoli with hand op (2)

Turin, November 27 - Gonzalo Higuain will be operated on to mend a fracture in his left hand today or tomorrow and will almost certainly miss Friday's crunch match against Serie A leaders Napoli at the San Paolo, Juventus said Monday. The Argentina striker has returned to form recently after a slow start to the season. In his absence, Mario Mandzukic will combine with Paulo Dybala up front for the Bianconeri. Juve are third in Serie A, four points behind Napoli. Inter are two points behind the six-time straight and reigning champions.