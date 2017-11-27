Soccer: Milan sack Montella, put Gattuso in charge (4)

Milan, November 27 - AC Milan said Monday that coach Vincenzo Montella has been sacked after their poor form continued with a 0-0 draw with Torino on Sunday. AC Milan youth-team boss Rino Gattuso, a former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, has been put in charge of the team. The move came with Milan in seventh place in Serie A having failed to score in their last four home games, where they have not win since a 2-0 win against SPAL on September 20. Milan got through to the knock-out stage of the Europa League with a game to spare. It was the fifth sacking in Serie A this season. Former Fiorentina coach Montella said he was sorry he had not done enough with the team. "Coaching Milan has been an honour, and working with this group even more so," Monteall said on his Twitter feed. "I thank the fans for their support, Fassone and Mirabelli for the opportunity and my staff which has supported me throughout. "I hope Rino takes Milan back where it deserves to be". Former Milan forward Carlos Bacca, offloaded to Villareal in the closed season, said on Twitter "God comes late but never forgets". Gattuso had previously coached Sion, Palermo and FC Crete.