Soccer: Sassuolo sack Bucchi (2)

Modena, November 27 - Sassuolo on Monday sacked Cristian Bucchi after a 2-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Verona left the Emilian side 16th in Serie A, one point above the drop zone. He is expected to be replaced by former Palermo and Udine4se boss Giuseppe Iachini. Bucchi is the sixth Serie A coach to get the boot this season, following Fiorentina's Vincenzo Montella earlier in the day. Sources said Iachini's appointment will be announced in the next few hours. The ex-Vicenza boss is expected to take charge of his first training session later Monday. His first match in charge will be in the Italian Cup against Bari on Wednesday.