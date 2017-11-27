Three minors nabbed over Chinese man found in suitcase

Modena, November 27 - Three minors have been arrested, two in Prato and one in Modena, in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Chinese national whose remains were found inside a suitcase in an apartment in downtown Modena on Saturday afternoon, investigators said Monday. Police are currently looking for two other people suspected of taking part in the allegedly sexually motivated murder. The suspects are being investigated on aggravated murder charges, Modena prosecutor Lucia Musti said. "The motive is sexual as the victim was in a relationship with one of the five", she said. The victim is believed to have threatened to reveal that one of the suspects was homosexual after he had broken up with him, Musti said.