M5S says Renzi source for Buzzfeed, NYT fake-news reports (2)

Rome, November 27 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday blasted reports by Buzzfeed and the New York Times linking it to sites producing fake news, saying the source for the stories was an employee of an aide to Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi. "Buzzfeed and the New York Times publish two articles passing themselves off as journalistic investigations on fake news starting from a study conducted by an employee of Marco Carrai, a somewhat dubious source given his extreme closeness to Renzi," read a post on the blog of M5S founder Beppe Grillo. "And they do it just before (Renzi's) Leopolda (conference)... pointing the finger at the M5S. "Let's say it clearly: it seems like a little game made to measure for the PD leader, who is in free fall".