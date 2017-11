Slight drop in HIV cases in 2016, fall smaller for young (2)

Rome, November 27 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Monday that 3,451 new cases of HIV infections were diagnosed in Italy in 2016, a slight decrease with respect to the previous year, although the fall for under-25s was smaller. The figures, released ahead of the world day for the fight against AIDS on December 1, put Italy in 13th place in the EU. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said the problem was that there is a "reduced perception of the risk, especially among young people".